Gunmen kill a member of an anti-India group and a worshipper at a mosque in eastern Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a pair of gunmen walked into a mosque in eastern Punjab province and opened fire at the worshippers, killing a member of an outlawed anti-India militant group and another man before fleeing the scene. Police say the gunmen pretended to be worshipers when they walked into the mosque in the city of Daska on Wednesday. Once inside, they pulled out their firearms and fatally shot Shahid Latif, a militant and close aide to Masood Azhar, the founder of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group. They also shot and killed a worshipper whose identity was not revealed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. A local police chief says it appeared that Latif was intentionally targeted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.