Traffic resumes at Baltimore/Washington International Airport after law enforcement clears vehicle

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say traffic has resumed at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after a closure Wednesday afternoon while law enforcement investigated a vehicle near the terminal. People already inside the terminal were asked to remain in place for over an hour. Airport officials had said in a post on X that law enforcement was investigating a vehicle on a lower-level roadway near the terminal. They quickly posted again to say that the vehicle had been cleared. Officials say “roadway operations will slowly return to normal.” No additional information about the investigation is available.

