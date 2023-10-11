Dozens of flights are canceled after a fire rips through a parking garage at London’s Luton Airport

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of travelers are facing disruption after flights were suspended at London’s Luton airport. The airport shutdown came after a fire tore through a newly built parking garage, destroying vehicles and partially collapsing the structure. Four firefighters and an airport employee were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. All flights at Luton Airport are suspended until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Would-be passengers are being asked to stay away because emergency crews are still on the scene. Some have gathered at a nearby train station, unable to reach the airport terminal. Luton is about 56 kilometers, or 35 miles, north of central London. It’s a hub for budget airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair and others.

