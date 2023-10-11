Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti. But a diplomatic crisis persists

DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shuttering the frontier amid an ongoing spat over construction of a canal targeting water from a shared river. Vendors in Dominican border cities are allowed to sell basic goods like food and medicine. But exportation of electronic products and construction materials including cement and metal rods is prohibited. Wednesday marked the first time since Sept. 15 that the border partially reopened. Dominican President Luis Abinader upheld a ban on issuing visas to Haitian citizens that he implemented last month and will keep the border closed to all migrants.

By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

