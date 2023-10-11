Connecticut high school student dies after losing consciousness at football practice

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a Connecticut high school student has died after losing consciousness at football practice. Windsor High School student Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera lost consciousness during practice Tuesday and was given CPR by police and emergency medical technicians. Diistrict superintendent Terrence Hill says in a letter to families that the teen was not engaged in any football drills or tackling at the time. The student was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford but he could not be saved. Hill says crisis counselors would be available for students and staff. District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

