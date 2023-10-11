Capitol riot prosecutors seek prison for former Michigan candidate for governor

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a prison sentence for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor. Ryan Kelley pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his participation in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. He returns to federal court in Washington next week. Prosecutors say Kelley has shown no remorse. They want a three-month prison sentence. Kelley has pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally entering a restricted area. Kelley’s attorney says probation, not prison, is an appropriate sentence. Kelley’s arrest in 2022 gave his campaign for governor a burst of notoriety. But he finished far behind other supporters of former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary election.

