A company cancels its plans to recover more Titanic artifacts. Its renowned expert died on the Titan

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic said it has cancelled plans to retrieve artifacts from the shipwreck. That’s because the leader of the upcoming expedition died on the Titan submersible in June. Paul-Henri Nargeolet was the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic Inc. The company said it still plans to take photographs of the sunken ship during a 2024 expedition. The U.S. government has been trying to stop the mission. U.S. attorneys said the firm’s original plan would violate a law that treats the wreck as a grave site. It’s unclear how the change in plans will affect the court case.

