7th charged after Korean woman’s body found in trunk, with 1 suspect saying he was a victim too

ATLANTA (AP) — A seventh person has been arrested on murder charges after a South Korean woman’s body was found decaying in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular spa in Atlanta’s suburbs. Police on Wednesday arrested 54-year-old Mihee Lee, the mother of three others already accused of murder in the death 33-year-old Sehee Cho. Investigators believe Cho moved to the United States from South Korea to join a religious organization, known as Soldiers of Christ. A prosecutor told a judge Wednesday that Cho had been dead for nearly a month before her body was discovered. A lawyer for another suspect says he too was a victim of torture and is innocent in Cho’s death.

