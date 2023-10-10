Victim killed by falling mast on Maine schooner carrying tourists was a doctor

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials say a woman killed when a mast snapped and toppled onto the deck of a historic schooner that carries tourists off the Maine coast was a physician at the hospital where three other victims were taken. A spokesperson for the schooner Grace Bailey confirmed that Dr. Emily Mecklenburg, of Rockland, was declared dead Monday after she was evacuated from the stricken sailing vessel. Three others who were injured were taken to PenBay Medical Center in Rockport where the 40-year-old Mecklenburg worked. The sailing vessel was built in 1882 but had been overhauled several times. The mast that snapped was not original to the ship. The Coast Guard is investigating.

