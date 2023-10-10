Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to upscale Rimal, the beating heart of Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Following a night of intense bombardment, residents were struggling Tuesday to grasp the sheer scale of damage inflicted on the upscale Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City. With its shopping malls, restaurants, residential buildings and offices belonging to aid groups and international media, it is far from the territory’s hard-hit border towns and impoverished refugee camps. Israel has hit Rimal, also home to Hamas government ministries, in the 2021 war, but never like this. Among those broad boulevards full of beauty salons, falafel shops and pizzerias beat the heart of Gaza City. For many, the magnitude of the devastation there, affecting the territory’s middle and upper classes, has symbolic significance.

