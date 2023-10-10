The US declares the ousting of Niger’s president a coup and suspends military aid and training
By SAM MEDNICK and TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has officially declared the ouster of Niger’s democratically-elected president a coup d’etat. This comes more than two months after mutinous soldiers seized power. Officials say the U.S. was taking action after exhausting all avenues to preserve constitutional order in the West African nation, including urging the military leaders to restore civilian rule within four months in compliance with the constitution. The coup designation comes with the suspension of counterterrorism assistance and military training, as well as the pause of certain foreign assistance programs. The U.S. ambassador, however, will remain in Niger and so will some of the 1,100 troops who are based there.