NATO equips peacekeeping force in Kosovo with heavier armament to have “combat power”

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Adm. Stuart B. Munsch of NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Italy says that the alliance equipped its peacekeeping force in Kosovo with weapons of “combat power” following a recent shootout between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police sent tensions soaring in the region. Munsch said Tuesday a battalion of some 200 troops from the United Kingdom and 100 others from Romania “is bringing heavier armament in order to have combat power.” NATO beefed up its peacekeeping presence in Kosovo after Sept. 24 when around 30 Serb gunmen killed a Kosovar police officer and then set up barricades in northern Kosovo before launching an hours-long gun battle with Kosovo police. Three gunmen were killed.

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.