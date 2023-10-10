Millennial Money: 3 ways to save money in a high-cost city
By DALIA RAMIREZ of NerdWallet
Living in a high-cost city can strain your finances, but three tips can help you thrive. Consider shopping at wholesale stores for groceries, even if you don’t have a car. Take advantage of discounts that cultural institutions such as museums and theaters often offer to residents through a city ID or library card. Additionally, affordable-housing lottery programs are available in many major cities, easing the burden of high rents; applying well in advance and being open to breaking your current lease for a better deal can improve your chances.