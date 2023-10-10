Mexico says it has rejected US-funded migrant transit centers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he rejected a U.S. request to set up migrant transit centers in Mexico. Guatemala has set up one such center where migrants can apply for U.S. work and refugee visas. But President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had so far rejected a U.S. request to set up sites in Mexico. He said he prefers to have such centers in countries that are the sources of migration. López Obrador said he would raise the subject at a meeting of Latin American leaders that he will host on Oct. 22.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.