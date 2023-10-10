Memorial honors 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire deaths that galvanized US labor movement

NEW YORK (AP) — The victims and legacy of the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire are being remembered with a new memorial. A structure of steel is being dedicated Wednesday at the Manhattan building where the tragedy took place. It will have the names of the 146 people, mostly immigrant girls and women, who were killed when a fire started at the clothing company. In the aftermath, it became a catalyst for the rise of the labor movement. The memorial is coming to fruition during a time of increased labor activism in some U.S. industries, with strikes by auto workers, hospital staff, film and television writers and screen actors.

