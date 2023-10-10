Major Navigator CO2 pipeline project is on hold while the company reevaluates the route in 5 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of the two biggest proposed carbon dioxide pipeline projects in the Midwest is being put on hold so the company can reevaluate the route. Navigator CO2 Ventures has withdrawn its application for a permit in Illinois. And it said in a statement Tuesday that it was putting all its permit applications on hold while it reassesses the project’s route through South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois. The Illinois permit is crucial because that’s where the company planned to store the carbon dioxide. But Navigator isn’t abandoning the project. Opponents promised to resume their fight against the project fight if the company reapplies in the future.

