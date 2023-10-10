Labour Party leader Keir Starmer makes his pitch to UK voters with a speech vowing national renewal

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is delivering that amounts to a public job interview for the post of prime minister. He’ll set out to answer the question in many voters’ minds: Why Labour? Starmer is addressing the opposition party’s annual conference on Tuesday. It’s likely the last such gathering before a national election next year. He plans to pledge “a decade of national renewal,” after what he depicts as 13 years of decline under the Conservatives. Labour has been out of office since 2010 and has lost four straight elections. But polls now put Labour as much as 20 points ahead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.