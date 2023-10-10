Hughes Van Ellis, youngest known survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, dies at 102

Hughes Van Ellis, who was the youngest known survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre and who spent his latter years pursuing justice for his family and other descendants of the attack on “Black Wall Street,” has died. He was 102. His family’s publicist, Mocha Ochoa, says the World War II veteran and published author who was affectionately called “Uncle Redd” by his family and community died Monday while in hospice in Denver. Van Ellis was just 6 months old when he and his family escaped what is widely considered one of the most stark examples of racial violence in American history. Only two Tulsa Race Massacre survivors are still alive, including his 109-year-old sister, Viola Ford Fletcher.

By AARON MORRISON The Associated Press

