Hamas’ attack on Israel pushes foreign policy into the 2024 race. That could benefit Nikki Haley
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley has long tried to set herself apart from her Republican presidential rivals on foreign policy. The war provoked by Hamas’ attack on Israel has shaken American politics — and put the primary race in her wheelhouse. She still remains well behind former President Donald Trump after two energetic debate performances. But she is trying to position herself as his chief rival by drawing contrasts on how they view U.S. responsibility in foreign affairs. She’s tying the war between Israel and Hamas to her conservative domestic priorities, arguing that both Israel and the U.S. could be made vulnerable by what she calls “distractions.”