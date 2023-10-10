Guatemala’s president threatens a crackdown on road blockades in support of the president-elect

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s president has threatened to crack down on pro-democracy demonstrations in which activists have blocked roads and highways to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. Protesters are demanding that prosecutors stop what they consider to be the political persecution of Arévalo. The current president, Alejandro Giammattei, has said in a taped message that he would arrest the protest leaders, who he claims are funded and advised by foreigners. Giammattei’s remarks have been the strongest attack yet on the protests, which he accused of damaging the economy and causing “vandalism.” They also suggest the president is firmly supporting his U.S.-sanction attorney general. Arévalo has described the cases brought against him as an attempted coup.

