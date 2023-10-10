Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises Republican leader against impeachment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — There should be no effort to impeach a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice based on what is known now, a former justice advised the Republican legislative leader who asked him to review the issue. That is what former Justice David Prosser advised Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday in an email. Prosser turned over the email as part of an open records request from the liberal watchdog group American Oversight. Vos has raised the prospect of impeaching newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she does not recuse from a redistricting lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to toss GOP-drawn legislative district boundary maps. Protasiewicz declined to recuse on Friday.

