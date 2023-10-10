British TV personality Holly Willoughby quits daytime show days after alleged kidnap plot

LONDON (AP) — Holly Willoughby, one of Britain’s most high-profile television personalities, has said that she is stepping down from her presenting role on the ITV network’s flagship daytime program “This Morning”, days after a man was charged in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her. Willoughby, who has been off air since Thursday as a result of the security scare, said on Instagram on Tuesday that she is standing down after 14 years in her role presenting “This Morning,” Her departure follows last Friday’s news that Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old shopping center security officer, had been arrested over the alleged plot. Plumb is due to appear at a plea hearing on Nov. 3.

