104-year-old Chicago woman dies days after making a skydive that could put her in the record books

Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old Chicago woman whose recent skydive could see her certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to ever jump from a plane, has died. Hoffner’s close friend, Joe Conant, says she was found dead Monday morning by staff at the Brookdale Lake View senior living community. Conant says Hoffner had an amazing energy and “she just kept going.” On Oct. 1, Hoffner made a tandem skydive at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois, that could land her a world record. Conant says he’s working to ensure that Guinness World Records certifies Hoffner posthumously as the world’s oldest skydiver.

