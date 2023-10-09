Who’s running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates

Another Republican presidential candidate has dropped out of the crowded 2024 field. Former Texas congressman Will Hurd announced Monday that he was leaving the race and endorsing rival Nikki Haley. He said the need to rally around one candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump had become increasingly clear. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was the first GOP candidate to leave the race, announcing his own departure in August. Suarez did not make an endorsement on his way out of the race. On the Democratic side, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday he was ending his bid for the party’s nomination and was instead pursuing an independent bid.

