Video of traffic stop that led to Atlanta deacon’s death will be released, family’s attorney says

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer says video showing an Atlanta traffic stop that led to the death of a 62-year-old Black deacon could be publicly released by Thursday. Johnny Hollman Sr. died after Aug. 10 he was shocked with a stun gun by an Atlanta police officer. Lawyer Muwali Davis says relatives believe the officer should be charged with murder. A lawyer for the officer declined comment. According to Davis, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told him and relatives Monday that the video would be released once all witnesses are interviewed. Police said Hollman refused to sign a citation, leading to a scuffle with the officer. Davis says that’s untrue and Hollman at some point agreed to sign.

