UK’s opposition Labour Party says if elected it will track down billions lost to COVID-19 fraud

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party says that if it wins power, it will appoint a “COVID corruption commissioner” to try and recoup some of the billions lost to fraud and waste during the pandemic. Labour economy spokeswoman Rachel Reeves is due to outline the plan in a speech Monday at the party’s annual conference. She says tax officials, fraud investigators and law enforcement officers will go after an estimated 7.2 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) in lost public money spent on grants and contracts related to COVID-19. Reeves’ announcement comes during a four-day conference in Liverpool. Labour is trying to cement its front-runner status in opinion polls before an election due in 2024.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.