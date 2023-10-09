Shares in Walmart’s Mexico subsidiary drop after company is investigated for monopolistic practices
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Shares in Walmart’s Mexico subsidiary have dropped about 3.3% after Walmart de Mexico announced it is being investigated for alleged monopolistic practices. Analysts said it was not clear what regulators were alleging that Walmart de Mexico did. But an analysis report from Intercam Banco said Mexico’s economic competition commission could be alleging price-fixing or other practices at Walmart, the country’s largest retailer. The announcement was made late Friday, but in its first day of trading Monday after the investigation was revealed, Walmart de Mexico shares dropped 3.33%.