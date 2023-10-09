Russia reports coolant leak in backup line at space station and says crew not in danger

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s space agency says there’s been a leak in a backup coolant line at the International Space Station. Roscosmos said Monday that the crew and station aren’t in any danger from the leak at Russia’s new science lab. The coolant leaked from an external backup radiator and the space agency said main thermal control system for the lab was working. It said the cause of the leak was under investigation.. The incident follows previous coolant leaks from Russian spacecraft parked at the station. Those leaks were blamed on tiny meteoroids.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.