Nigerian court sentences policeman to death for killing a lawyer in a rare ruling

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian court has sentenced a police officer to death for shooting and killing a lawyer in the commercial hub of Lagos. The judge on Monday told the officer accused of killing Bolanle Raheem, who was pregnant at the time, that he would be “hanged by the neck” till death. Drambi Vandi, the police officer, had pleaded not guilty. Local media reported that the policeman shot the lawyer on Christmas Day last year after her vehicle in the town of Ajah in Lagos failed to stop at a checkpoint. While many in Nigeria lauded the death sentence, some argued it should be abolished. Vandi has a right to appeal the ruling.

