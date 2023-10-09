MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is bracing for a one-two punch from Tropical Storms Lidia and Max, which are expected to make landfall Monday and Tuesday in different parts of the country. Max strengthened to tropical storm status and was expected to hit land just east of the resort town of Zihuatanejo with winds of about 60 mph. Lidia was gaining strength farther north off Mexico’s western Pacific coast, and was expected to make landfall Tuesday as a hurricane on a sparsely populated stretch of coast north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center and Mexican authorities warned of the possibility of flash floods.

