Flights at Hamburg Airport in Germany suspended after a threat against a plane from Iran

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say flights to and from Hamburg Airport were suspended for about 1 1/2 hours after authorities received a threat to a plane that arrived from Iran. Takeoffs and landings at the airport in northern Germany were stopped at 12:40 p.m. (1040 GMT) and some arriving flights were diverted to Hannover among other places, according to German news agency dpa. Federal police say they received an emailed threat on Monday morning of an attack on the Tehran-Hamburg flight and are taking it seriously, though they didn’t give details. The plane landed in Hamburg at about 12:20 p.m. The 198 passengers and 16 crew members underwent a security check, and the aircraft and luggage on board were searched.

