Dominican Republic to reopen its border to essential trade but not Haitians

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic government says it will temporarily allow the trade of essential Dominican products, including food and medications, on the border with Haiti. But it says it will maintain a ban on entry of Haitian citizens. It is part of an ongoing dispute between the two nations over the construction of a canal targeting a river that runs through both countries. The measure will come into force on Wednesday. The Dominican government also said it will reinforce the country’s military presence on the border to make access to its territory more difficult for gang members who could flee Haiti as a multinational force arrives in the troubled Caribbean nation.

