Skip to Content
AP-National

Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court. They accuse Damascus of widespread torture

By
Published 10:57 PM

By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands and Canada are taking Syria’s government to the United Nations’ highest court, accusing Damascus of massive human rights violations against its own people. The two countries say that since 2011, “Syrians have been tortured, murdered, sexually assaulted, forcibly disappeared and subjected to chemical weapon attacks on a mass scale.” Two days of hearings are opening on Tuesday at the International Court of Justice and will focus on the Dutch and Canadian request for judges to issue an interim order for Syria to “immediately cease the torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of its people,” while the case proceeds through the world court. The case is likely to take years.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content