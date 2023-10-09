British government tries to assure UK Supreme Court it’s safe to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer tried to assure the U.K. Supreme Court that the British government analyzed the risks of sending asylum-seekers to Rwanda and would have people there to make sure it was safe. The Conservative government is challenging a Court of Appeal ruling that found the policy unlawful because the East African country is not safe for asylum-seekers. Lawyers for migrants from Vietnam, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Sudan will contend the policy intended to deter immigrants from risking their lives crossing the English Channel is unlawful and inhumane. The court is expected to rule some time after the hearing concludes Wednesday.

