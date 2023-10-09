Appeals court upholds order delaying this week’s execution of Texas inmate for deadly carjacking

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling delaying the execution of a Texas inmate who had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection this week for fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman more than two decades ago. Jedidiah Murphy had been set to be executed Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the October 2000 death of Bertie Lee Cunningham during a carjacking in a suburb of Dallas. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a judge’s order from last week that had delayed the scheduled execution. Murphy’s lawyers are seeking DNA testing of evidence related to his 2001 trial.

