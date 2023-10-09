A former Goldman Sachs banker convicted in looting 1MDB fund back in Malaysia to help recover assets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs executive convicted in the United States in the multibillion-dollar ransacking of a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund has been brought back to the country to assist in asset recovery efforts. Roger Ng Chong Hwa is under police custody after arriving in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution says Malaysia still has “unfinished business” with Ng, who was convicted by a U.S. District Court jury in Brooklyn last year and sentenced in March to 10 years in prison. Ng has denied charges that he conspired to launder money and violated two anti-bribery laws.

