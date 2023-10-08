US Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attack

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer has told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that he was very disappointed by China’s statement on the recent Hamas attack because it didn’t show any sympathy or support for Israel. Schumer is leading a delegation of six senators to China, the first visit by U.S. lawmakers since 2019. It comes at a time of growing attacks on China in Congress as America contends with the rise of China as a global power. Schumer urged Beijing on Monday “to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks.” Wang, who spoke before Schumer in their opening remarks, did not respond before journalists were escorted out of the room.

