Shooting at Pennsylvania community center kills 1 and injures 5 victims

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say one person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a community center. The Pennsylvania State Police say law enforcement and emergency services responded at 12:35 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, about 57 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Police say six people were shot and one was pronounced dead at the scene in Indiana County. The state police say surviving victims were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with at least two of the victims believed to be in serious condition. There were no suspects in custody early Sunday.

