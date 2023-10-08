Skip to Content
Morocco welcomes the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank a month after its deadly earthquake

By SAM METZ
Associated Press

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are holding their annual meeting in Morocco, one month after an earthquake killed nearly 3,000 people in the North African country. Officials gathering in Marrakech on Monday will likely continue discussions about how to confront climate change and promote resiliency as inflation and debt challenge both rich and poor countries. Morocco has estimated it will cost roughly $11.7 billion to repair earthquake damage, and the IMF approved a $1.3 billion loan last month.

