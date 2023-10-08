Indian rescue copters are flying into region where flood washed out bridges and killed at least 52

GANGTOK, India (AP) — Air force helicopters have been able to land to rescue people in India’s Himalayan northeast after a 6-year-old hydroelectric dam cracked open last week in intense rain, flooding a valley with glacial lake water and washing away bridges and homes as thousands fled. Police said rescuers have found 52 bodies so far, and the search was continuing while around a 100 people are still missing. The design and placement of the Teesta 3 dam were controversial from the time it was built. It wasn’t clear what triggered the flood, but intense rain had caused the glacial lake to overflow and a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck neighboring Nepal several hours before the dam cracked open.

By WASBIR HUSSAIN and ANUPAM NATH Associated Press

