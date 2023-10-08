Coast Guard: 3 rescued from capsized vessel off New Jersey coast

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has rescued three people without injury from a capsized vessel off the New Jersey coast over the weekend. Officials said the operator of the 18-foot disabled vessel reported his vessel going down in Great Bay in Little Egg Harbor Township on Saturday afternoon in inclement weather. A commercial salvage crew went to the area and reported three people clinging to the capsized vessel. Coast Guard officials said they rerouted an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter on a training flight and a rescue swimmer helped hoist the victims to safety.

