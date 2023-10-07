Rebeca Andrade wins vault’s world title, denies Biles another gold medal at world championships
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer
ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil has denied Simone Biles a 22nd world title by winning the women’s vault competition ahead of the American superstar. A day after she became the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles hoped she could claim back the title she last won in 2019 by performing her extremely difficult signature Yurchenko double pike. But she fell on her back upon landing. Biles then delivered a near-flawless Cheng to finish with a combined score of 14.549 and take the silver medal. Andrade delivered two nearly flawless efforts to snatch the gold with a margin of 0.201 points. Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea took bronze with 14.416.