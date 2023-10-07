New York City mayor wraps up Latin America trip with call for ‘right to work’ for migrants in US

NECOCLI, Colombia (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has capped off a four-day trip to Latin America by calling for a “right to work” for migrants in the United States. He spoke Saturday during a visit to Necocli, the northern Colombia city where thousands of migrants start the perilous trek across the Darien Gap jungle into Panama, as they head for the U.S. Adams says countries in the region need to “come together” to find solutions to the immigration crisis being felt across the Americas as well as in cities in the United States, including his own. He is urging the U.S goverment to find pathways for migrants and asylum seekers to work legally in the United States.

By ASTRID SUAREZ and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.