Skip to Content
AP-National

Judge’s order cancels event that would have blocked sole entrance to a Kansas abortion clinic

By
Published 1:03 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A demonstration planned by a Roman Catholic diocese in Kansas that would have blocked the only entrance to a Wichita abortion clinic Saturday morning was canceled. That came after a judge issued an order Friday to stop it. The Wichita Eagle reports that the Catholic Diocese of Wichita had been granted a city permit to close the street in front of the Trust Women clinic on Saturday for a “Mass for Life” demonstration. The event would have left open the entrance to another clinic on the street that seeks to dissuade people from getting abortions. A judge granted Trust Women clinic’s request for a temporary restraining order.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content