Boomer Sooner: Gabriel throws late TD pass as No. 12 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Texas in Red River rivalry

DALLAS (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma remained undefeated with a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas. It was their last Red River rivalry game as Big 12 members before moving to the SEC. The pocket was collapsing around him when Gabriel threw the game-winner to Anderson in the back of the end zone. Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score. The left-handed quarterback had missed the Sooners’ 49-0 loss in last year’s game because of a concussion.

