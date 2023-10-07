An Egyptian appeals court upholds a 6-month sentence against a fierce government critic
CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian appeals court has upheld a six-month prison sentence for a fierce government critic who was convicted of defamation. The case against Hisham Kassem escalated from an online spat. Kassem is a leading official with the Free Current, a coalition of mostly liberal parties. He was convicted of insulting and defaming Kamal Abu Eita, a former labor minister and opposition figure. He was also convicted of verbally assaulting a police officer. Kassem’s case drew condemnation from rights groups and renewed global attention toward Egypt’s poor human rights record.