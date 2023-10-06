Virginia family sues school system for $30 million over student’s sexual assault in bathroom

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A teenager and her parents have filed a $30 million lawsuit against a Virginia school system after she was sexually assaulted in a women’s restroom by a male student. The family alleges Loudoun County Public Schools failed to immediately investigate the attack. The family also alleges that school officials tried to cover up the assault, as the school board was considering a new bathroom policy for transgender students. The male student was wearing a skirt at the time of the assault. He later committed a second assault at a different high school. The incidents became a flashpoint in the national debate over how schools should treat transgender students.

