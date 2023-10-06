Vermont’s flood-damaged capital is slowly rebuilding. And it’s asking tourists and residents to help

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Nearly three months after severe flooding inundated Vermont’s capital city, Montpelier is celebrating how much progress has been made with a two-day reopening event. Organizers of the activities taking place on Friday and Saturday are hoping to bring visitors downtown and give shops a chance to sell their merchandise in sidewalk sales. Organizer Katie Trautz says more than 125 Montpelier businesses were damaged in the July flooding that filled basements and lower floors of businesses. Only a fraction have reopened but more are expected to be back in business in the coming weeks and months.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.