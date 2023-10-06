UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. independent investigator says Iranian authorities are cracking down on protesters, unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, and carrying out an “alarming” number of executions. The wide-ranging report on human rights abuses in Iran by Javaid Rehman, covering the period from October 2022 through July, was circulated Friday but written before the announcement hours earlier that the Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to Mohammadi, a longtime campaigner for women’s rights even from her current cell in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison. Rehman’s report singles out Mohammadi among lawyers and human rights defenders imprisoned for their work in the report to the General Assembly.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.