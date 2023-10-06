Six Colombians held in assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate reported slain inside prison

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian officials say six Colombians arrested as the alleged assassins of a candidate in Ecuador’s August presidential election have been slain inside a prison in Guayaquil. Authorities provided no details on what happened Friday. The killings came as the Prosecutor’s Office was near the conclusion of the investigation stage into the killing of Fernando Villavicencio, who was gunned down Aug. 9 while leaving a political rally. The 59-year-old politician had not been considered among the front-runners, but the assassination in broad daylight less than two weeks before the vote was a shocking reminder of the surge in crime besetting Ecuador.

